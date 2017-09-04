Sep 04, 2017 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Chhattisgarh Industries' board meeting on September 06, 2017
for considering and approving the following matter Through postal ballot
1.To sell, or otherwise dispose of the whole undertaking of the company.
2.To Conversion of Loan into Equity.
3.To Issue of Preferential Allotment of Shares.
4.To Appointment of New Director of the company.
5. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business.
Source : BSE