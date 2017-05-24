App
May 24, 2017 01:36 PM IST

Cheviot Company: Outcome of board meeting
Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017 have recommended a dividend of Re. 1 per share on 45,11,250 Ordinary Shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each amounting to Rs. 45.11 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of the members at the forthcoming annual general meeting. Dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the annual general meeting convened to be held on Friday, August 25, 2017, will be paid to those members, whose names shall appear in the Company's Register of Members at the close of working hours of the Company on Friday, June 16, 2017, being the record date fixed for the purpose of dividend. In respect of the shares held in electronic form, the dividend will be paid to the persons whose names shall appear as beneficial owners as at the end of the business hours on Friday, June 16, 2017 as per details furnished by National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL).Source : BSE

