May 19, 2017 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cheviot Company to consider buyback of shares

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 15, 2017 informing about the Board meeting to be held on May 24, 2017 to inter-alia consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, Cheviot Company Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors shall also consider a proposal for Buy-back of ordinary shares of the Company at the said meeting.

In terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window under the Company's "Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading in Securities of Cheviot Company Limited by Insiders" will continue to remain closed and will open 48 hours after the outcome of the Board Meeting in respect of all the above matters are announced to BSE Limited.Source : BSE

