Cheviot Company recommends dividend

Cheviot Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 24, 2017 have recommended a dividend of Re. 1 per share on 45,11,250 Ordinary Shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each amounting to Rs. 45.11 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of the members at the forthcoming annual general meeting.The Proposed Dividend, if declared at the annual general meeting, will be paid / dispatched on August 30, 2017.Source : BSE