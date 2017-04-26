Apr 26, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Chennai Petroleum Corporation's board meeting on May 15, 2017
Chennai Petroleum Corporation has informed that the meeting of board of directors will be held on May 15, 2017 to consider the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017.
To consider the audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017.Source : BSE