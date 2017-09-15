App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 15, 2017 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chennai Meenaks: Outcome of AGM

Sep 15, 2017 01:10 PM IST

Chennai Meenaks: Outcome of AGM

Scrip Code:523489-We wish to inform you that the 27th annual general meeting of M/S.Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. commenced today at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Main Hall, New no.18,20,22, East Mada Street, Mylapore, Chennai-600004 at 11.00 a.m.The requisite quorum for the AGM of the Company was present.

Chennai Meenaks: Outcome of AGM
The following businesses were transacted at the meeting:ORDINARY BUSINESS:1.Adoption of the balance sheet as on 31.03.2017 and statement of profit & loss for the year ended on that date and report of the directors and auditors thereon.2.Appointment of Mr.G.R.Navin Raakesh(DIN:01692155) who retires by rotation and was eligible for reappointment.3.Appointment of M/S.MRC&Associates,Chartered Accountants(FRN.004005S)as the Statutory auditors of the Co.SPECIAL BUSINESS:4.Reappointment of Mr.A.N.Radhakrishnan(DIN:01508867)as Chairman&Managing Director for a period of 3 years w.e.f.17.9.2017-Special Resolution.Meeting concluded at 12.30 p.m.Source : BSE
