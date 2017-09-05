Chennai Ferrous 7th AGM held on September 30, 2017

1. The Seventh Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 30th September, 20172. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22nd September 2017 to 30th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.3. The Company has fixed cut-off date of 21st September 2017 for e-voting. The remote e-voting period commences on 26th September 2017 (10.00 a.m.) and ends on 29th September 2017 (5.00 p.m.).Source : BSE