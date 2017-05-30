May 30, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Chemfab Alkalie's board recommends final dividend
Chemfab Alkalis has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a payment of final Dividend of Rs. 1.25 per Equity Share subject to the approval of Shareholders at their ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a payment of final Dividend of Rs. 1.25 per Equity Share subject to the approval of Shareholders at their ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE