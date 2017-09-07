Sep 07, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Chemcrux Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 7, 2017 at Registered Office of the Company inter alia, passed resolutions/decisions:
