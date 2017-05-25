App
May 24, 2017 11:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chembond Chem: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 24th May, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 24th May, 2017 approved, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the appointment of M/s B. D. Jokhakar & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No: 104345W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of M/s Kastury & Talati, Chartered Accountants, the retiring Auditors, who shall hold office from the conclusion of 42nd AGM of the Company till the conclusion of the 47th AGM of the Company subject to the shareholders approval in the ensuing 42nd AGM of the Company. Brief profile: B. D. Jokhakar & Co., Chartered Accountants, was constituted on 1st April, 1955. B. D. Jokhakar & Co., partnership firm is registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Registration No. 104345W). The firm consists of 4 partners as on 1st April, 2017.Source : BSE

