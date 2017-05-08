May 08, 2017 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Chembond Chemicals recommends dividend
Chembond Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 06, 2017, has recommended Dividend of Rs. 1.65/- (Rupees One and Paise Sixty Five Only) per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 subject to approval of the members in the Annual General Meeting.
Chembond Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 06, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of Rs. 1.65/- (Rupees One and Paise Sixty Five Only) per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 subject to approval of the members in the Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE