CHD Developers' board of directors meeting held on November 30, 2017

Nov 22, 2017 11:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 30th day of November, 2017 at 03.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 in accordance with the provisions of regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE
