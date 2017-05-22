App
May 22, 2017 10:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CHD Developers' board meeting held on May 30, 2017

This is hereby given that the meeting of board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th day of May, 2017 at 03.00 P.M.

Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th day of May, 2017 at 03.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, interalia to consider the following 1.Approval of standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 for the approval of shareholders. 3.Deciding and approving other matters related to and arising out of the above. We will inform about the outcome of the said meeting as required under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

