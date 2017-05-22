CHD Developers' board to consider dividend

CHD Developers Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, interalia to consider the following1. Approval of standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.2. Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 for the approval of shareholders.3. Deciding and approving other matters related to and arising out of the above.In view of the above and pursuant to the Company’s code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders as adopted pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window of the Company will remain closed with immediate effect up to 48 hours after the announcement of such Audited Financial Results.Source : BSE