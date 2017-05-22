App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CHD Developers' board to consider dividend

CHD Developers has informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017.

CHD Developers' board to consider dividend
CHD Developers Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, interalia to consider the following

1. Approval of standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.

2. Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 for the approval of shareholders.

3. Deciding and approving other matters related to and arising out of the above.

In view of the above and pursuant to the Company’s code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders as adopted pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window of the Company will remain closed with immediate effect up to 48 hours after the announcement of such Audited Financial Results.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.