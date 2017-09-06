App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CHD Developers' 27th AGM held on September 29, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 10.00 A.M..

CHD Developers' 27th AGM held on September 29, 2017
Twenty Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th day of September, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at Aadyant School, Plot No. 10-11, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi-110070.

The Company has provided the facility of voting by electronic means (remote e-voting) on all the resolutions as set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company to the shareholders holding equity shares either in physical form or dematerialized form as on the cut-off date i.e. Friday, 22nd day of September, 2017. The remote e-voting period begins on Tuesday, 26th day of September, 2017 at 09.00 a.m. and ends on Thursday 28th day of September, 2017 at 05.00 p.m.

You are requested to take the information in your records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.