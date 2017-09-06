CHD Developers' 27th AGM held on September 29, 2017

Twenty Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 29th day of September, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at Aadyant School, Plot No. 10-11, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi-110070.The Company has provided the facility of voting by electronic means (remote e-voting) on all the resolutions as set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company to the shareholders holding equity shares either in physical form or dematerialized form as on the cut-off date i.e. Friday, 22nd day of September, 2017. The remote e-voting period begins on Tuesday, 26th day of September, 2017 at 09.00 a.m. and ends on Thursday 28th day of September, 2017 at 05.00 p.m.You are requested to take the information in your records.Source : BSE