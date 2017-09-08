Chase Bright Steel Company's AGM on September 29, 2017

Dear Sir,Notice pursuant to section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 is hereby given that the register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 25th September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29th September, 2017.Kindly make note of it.Thanking you,Chase Bright Steel Ltd.Source : BSE