App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 08, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chase Bright Steel Company's AGM on September 29, 2017

Notice pursuant to section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 is hereby given that the register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 25th September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the

Chase Bright Steel Company's AGM on September 29, 2017
Dear Sir,

Notice pursuant to section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 is hereby given that the register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday, 25th September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29th September, 2017.
Kindly make note of it.

Thanking you,

Chase Bright Steel Ltd.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.