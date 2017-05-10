May 10, 2017 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Chartered Logis: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to above, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e Wednesday, 10th May, 2017 at 4.30 P.M. considered and approved the following matters. Appointment of Mrs. Mittal P. Mistry as an Additional Independent Director and Woman Director of the company w.e.f. 10th May, 2017.
