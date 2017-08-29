App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chartered Logistics' board meeting on August 30, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Wednesday 30th August, 2017 inter-alia, to transact the following:

1. To consider and approve Annual Report for the financial year ended as on 31st March,2017.
2. To call 22nd Annual General Meeting of the company and in this regard to approve draft notice of the Annual General Meeting.
3. To consider and app

Chartered Logistics' board meeting on August 30, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Wednesday 30th August, 2017 inter-alia, to transact the following:

1. To consider and approve Annual Report for the financial year ended as on 31st March,2017.
2. To call 22nd Annual General Meeting of the company and in this regard to approve draft notice of the Annual General Meeting.
3. To consider and approve appointment of Ms. Anamika Jajoo, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for announcement of e-voting result and poll taken result of the ensuing AGM.

This is for your information. Kindly take the same on your records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.