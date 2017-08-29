Chartered Logistics' board meeting on August 30, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Wednesday 30th August, 2017 inter-alia, to transact the following:1. To consider and approve Annual Report for the financial year ended as on 31st March,2017.2. To call 22nd Annual General Meeting of the company and in this regard to approve draft notice of the Annual General Meeting.3. To consider and approve appointment of Ms. Anamika Jajoo, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for announcement of e-voting result and poll taken result of the ensuing AGM.This is for your information. Kindly take the same on your records.Source : BSE