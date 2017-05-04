May 04, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Chartered Logis board meeting on May 10, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017 inter-alia, to transact the following: 1.Appointment of Mrs. Mittal P. Mistry as an Additional Independent Director and Woman Director of the company. This is for your information. Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE