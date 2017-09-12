Sep 11, 2017 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Charms Ind: Outcome of AGM
The Company in its duly called and convened 25th Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11.30 a.m.at the registered office of the company.
The Company in its duly called and convened 25th AGM held on Monday,11/09/2017 at 11.30 a.m.at the registered office of the company at 108-B/109, Sampada Building, Mithakhali Six Road,Opp-Hare Krishna Complex,B/H Kiran Motors Ahmedabad-380009 transacted the following business:
1.Considered and adopted the Audited Balance Sheet as at 31/03/2017,and the Statement of Profit & Loss together with Cash Flow Statement and Notes forming part thereto ('Financial Statement') for the year ended on 31/03/2017 and Report of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.
2.Re-appointed the retiring Director Mr. Parth S. Chauhan (Din: 07571829) as a Director of the Company,liable to retire by rotation.
3.Appointed M/s B.S.Rajput & Associates,Chartered Accountants,as Statutory Auditors of the Company and authorised Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.The details of voting results will be submitted separately as required under Regulation 44(3)of SEBI(LODR)Regulations,2015.
Source : BSE
1.Considered and adopted the Audited Balance Sheet as at 31/03/2017,and the Statement of Profit & Loss together with Cash Flow Statement and Notes forming part thereto ('Financial Statement') for the year ended on 31/03/2017 and Report of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.
2.Re-appointed the retiring Director Mr. Parth S. Chauhan (Din: 07571829) as a Director of the Company,liable to retire by rotation.
3.Appointed M/s B.S.Rajput & Associates,Chartered Accountants,as Statutory Auditors of the Company and authorised Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.The details of voting results will be submitted separately as required under Regulation 44(3)of SEBI(LODR)Regulations,2015.
Source : BSE