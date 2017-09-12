Charms Ind: Outcome of AGM

The Company in its duly called and convened 25th AGM held on Monday,11/09/2017 at 11.30 a.m.at the registered office of the company at 108-B/109, Sampada Building, Mithakhali Six Road,Opp-Hare Krishna Complex,B/H Kiran Motors Ahmedabad-380009 transacted the following business:1.Considered and adopted the Audited Balance Sheet as at 31/03/2017,and the Statement of Profit & Loss together with Cash Flow Statement and Notes forming part thereto ('Financial Statement') for the year ended on 31/03/2017 and Report of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon.2.Re-appointed the retiring Director Mr. Parth S. Chauhan (Din: 07571829) as a Director of the Company,liable to retire by rotation.3.Appointed M/s B.S.Rajput & Associates,Chartered Accountants,as Statutory Auditors of the Company and authorised Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.The details of voting results will be submitted separately as required under Regulation 44(3)of SEBI(LODR)Regulations,2015.Source : BSE