Jul 11, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chankya Investments' board meeting on July 15, 2017

Chankya Investments has informed that the board meeting to be held on July 15, 2017.

1) To change registered office of the company within the local limits of the Mumbai.
2) To appoint Mr. Narendra Prabhakar Mahajani as an Additional Director of the company.
3) To accept Resignation of Mr. Pravin Babruvahan Shah from the Directorship.
4) Any other matter with the permission of Chair
Source : BSE

