App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 19, 2017 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chankya Investm's board meeting on April 22, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of ANTARIKSH INDUSTRIES LIMITED will be held on Monday April 22, 2017.

Chankya Investm's board meeting on April 22, 2017
This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations, the meeting of Board of Directors of ANTARIKSH INDUSTRIES LIMITED ( Formerly Known as CHANAKYA INVESTMENTS LTD ) will be held on Monday, Date 22 Th April, 2017 Time 3.00 PM at registered office of the company inter alia to transact following business.: 1) To consider subject to approval of the Shareholders for appointment of Statutory Auditor for fill casual vacancy by appointment of M/s DMKH & CO. 2) Any other matter with the permission of ChairSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.