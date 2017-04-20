Chankya Investm's board meeting on April 22, 2017

This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations, the meeting of Board of Directors of ANTARIKSH INDUSTRIES LIMITED ( Formerly Known as CHANAKYA INVESTMENTS LTD ) will be held on Monday, Date 22 Th April, 2017 Time 3.00 PM at registered office of the company inter alia to transact following business.: 1) To consider subject to approval of the Shareholders for appointment of Statutory Auditor for fill casual vacancy by appointment of M/s DMKH & CO. 2) Any other matter with the permission of ChairSource : BSE