Apr 17, 2017 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandra Prabhu: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the board of Director in their meeting held on April 17, 2017 has approved Mr. Gajraj Jain as an Additional Director and his appointment as Chairman cum Managing Director of the company April 17, 2017.

We wish to inform you that the board of Director in their meeting held today i.e April 17,2017 has approved and confirmed :- 1.Induction of Mr. Gajraj Jain as an Additional Director and his Appointment as Chairman cum Managing Director of the company w.e.f April 17,2017,subject to shareholder's approval at general meeting & 2. Change in Designation of Mr. Akash Jain from Managing Director of the company to Joint Managing Director w.e.f April 17,2017,subject to shareholder's approval at general meeting. Disclosure regarding the same under Regulation 30 PARA A OF PART A of Schedule III of SEBI(LODR)Regulations 2015 has been made under general announcement -category also.Source : BSE

