May 15, 2017 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandra Prabhu International's board meeting on May 26, 2017

The Ensuing Board Meeting to be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider any other matter with the permission of Chair.

Intimation about The Ensuing Board Meeting & Closure of Trading Window pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)2015 to be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 04:00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider any other matter with the permission of Chair.Source : BSE

