Chandni Textiles' board meeting on May 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 30th of May, 2017 inter alia to consider and to take on record among other items of the agenda, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2017. Further in view of the same, the trading window for trading in the Company's Shares for all Directors and Designated Employees shall remain closed from 23rd May, 2017 up to Forty Eight (48) hours after the announcement of Audited Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchange.Source : BSE