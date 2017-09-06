App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chandni Textile's AGM held on September 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-2017 will be held on Friday September 29, 2017 at 3.00 p.m..

Chandni Textile's AGM held on September 29, 2017
With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-2017 will be held on Friday 29th September, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at The Park Club Ltd, North Keluskar Road, Shivaji Park, Opp. The Scout Hall, Dadar West, Mumbai - 400028

The Notice containing the business to be transacted at the meeting is attached herewith.

Pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2017 as amended and Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations, the Company is pleased to provide to its members the facility to cast the votes on all the resolutions set forth in the Notice attached.

The cut-off date of determining the eligibility of Members to vote by remote e-voting for the AGM is Friday, 22nd September, 2017. The remote e-voting will commence on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 9.00 a.m. (IST) to Thursday , 28th September, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. (IST)
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.