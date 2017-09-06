Chandni Textile's AGM held on September 29, 2017

With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-2017 will be held on Friday 29th September, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at The Park Club Ltd, North Keluskar Road, Shivaji Park, Opp. The Scout Hall, Dadar West, Mumbai - 400028The Notice containing the business to be transacted at the meeting is attached herewith.Pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2017 as amended and Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations, the Company is pleased to provide to its members the facility to cast the votes on all the resolutions set forth in the Notice attached.The cut-off date of determining the eligibility of Members to vote by remote e-voting for the AGM is Friday, 22nd September, 2017. The remote e-voting will commence on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 9.00 a.m. (IST) to Thursday , 28th September, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. (IST)Source : BSE