Jun 14, 2017 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chambal Fertilisers enters into agreement with Indian Oil Corporation

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals has entered into an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on June 13, 2017 for purchase of gas.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Company has entered into an agreement on June 13, 2017 ('Agreement') for purchase of Gas, as per the details given in the attached letter.Source : BSE

