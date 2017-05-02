App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chambal Fertilisers: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, at its meeting held on May 02, 2017 approved the sale and disposal of one of the ships of the Company viz. Ratna Shalini for a consideration of USD 24.5 million to Rialto Navigation S.A., Liberia.

Chambal Fertilisers: Outcome of board meeting
This has reference to our letters dated December 22, 2015 and February 8, 2016 regarding approval for sale of ships / shipping business of the Company. In continuation to the above, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, at its meeting held on May 02, 2017 approved the sale and disposal of one of the ships of the Company viz. Ratna Shalini for a consideration of USD 24.5 million to Rialto Navigation S.A., Liberia. The book value of the ship- Ratna Shalini was Rs. 194.04 crore as on March 31, 2017. The sale of aforesaid ship is expected to be completed by July 15, 2017. The Buyer does not belong to the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies and the said transaction is not a related party transaction.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.