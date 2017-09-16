Sep 16, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Chambal Fertulizer: Cessation of Director Kashi Nath Memani
In pursuance of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Chambal Fertilizer has informed that Kashi Nath Memani ceased to be a Director of the company upon completion of his tenure, on September 15, 2017.
