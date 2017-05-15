Chambal Fertilisers to consider dividend

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 03, 2017 intimating about a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on May 20, 2017 to consider and approve, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its afore-said meeting scheduled to be held on May 20, 2017, will also consider a proposal for making recommendation to the shareholders of the Company to grant an enabling approval, in the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, for issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 500 crore, on private placement basis.Source : BSE