you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chaman Lal Setia Exports to consider dividend
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017;

Further, to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting;

Further in this connection pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct i.e. "Code for Internal Procedures & Practices and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders" of the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Specified Employees of the Company from May 19, 2017, May 31, 2017, (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

