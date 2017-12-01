Chadha Paper's board meeting held on December 14, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended on 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE