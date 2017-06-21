Jun 21, 2017 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CG Power: Updates on acquisition
CG Power and Industrial Solutions has accepted a binding offer of WEG S.A., for acquisition of the company’s power business in United States of America comprised in the company’s step down overseas subsidiary, CG Power USA Inc.
Receipt of binding offer and execution of Stock Purchase Agreement for acquisition of the Company's Power Business in USA [Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015]Source : BSE