you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals to consider final dividend

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial statement for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend the final dividend, if any.

In connection with the above, as per the Company’s Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report insider trading by the insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations), 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company is closed for Designated Person from April 01, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

