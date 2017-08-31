CES Limited's board meeting held on September 06, 2017

Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 , information hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 6th September, 2017 at 4: 00 pm at Registered office of the Company to consider the following items of business:1. To take note of Directors report for 31st march, 2017.2. To take note of appointment Auditors.3. To fix date time and venue for AGM.4. To approve draft notice of AGM.5. To fix date for book closure.6. Any other item with permission of the chair.Source : BSE