Nov 30, 2017 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CES Limited's board meeting held on December 08, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting to be held on December 08, 2017 for declaration of Financial Results for September 30, 2017 Quarter.

 
 
Board Meeting to be held on 8th December,2017 for declaration of Financial Results for 30th September ,2017 Quarter.

The trading window shall be closed up to 48 hours from time of declaration of financial results.

CES Limited is in the Computers - Software sector.

The company management includes Mohana Rao Kancharla - Whole Time Director, R Duruvasan - Independent Director, Murali Krishna Tummala - Independent Director, Venkat Davarapalli - Director, Aruna Krishna Sabbineni - Director, Rama Krishna Sabbineni - Alternate Director, Appa Rao Kancherla - Alternate Director, Tummala Murali Krishna - Chairman, Sai Krishna Kancharla - Director. Source : BSE
