Cerebra Integrated Technologies - Outcome of board meeting
Nov 30, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cerebra Integrated Technologies - Outcome of board meeting

As already informed vide our letter REF: CIT/SE/047/2017-18 dated 21st November, 2017, the Board of Directors of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited, Bangalore at its Meeting held on 30th November, 2017 which commenced at 10.00 AM and concluded at 3.30. PM, has inter alia:

1. Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 in compliance with of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 and copy of un-audited Financial Results on Standalone and consolidated basis of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith.
Source : BSE
