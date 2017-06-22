Cerebra Integrated Technologies: Outcome of board meeting

As already informed vide our letter REF: CITL/NSE/020/2017-18 dated 20.06.2017 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Para A of Part A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited, Bangalore met today and the Meeting commenced at 7.45 AM and concluded at 8.15 AM and inter alia transacted the following business:1.Allotment of 1,19,00,000 Equity Shares on preferential basis to Strategic Investor, Kuber Global Fund, a company incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius.2.Allotment of 53,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis to certain Promoters.3.Convening 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, Book closure and related matters.Source : BSE