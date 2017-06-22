App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 22, 2017 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cerebra Integrated Technologies: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of Cerebra Integrated Technologies met today and transacted allotment of 1,19,00,000 Equity Shares on preferential basis to Strategic Investor, Kuber Global Fund, a company incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies: Outcome of board meeting
As already informed vide our letter REF: CITL/NSE/020/2017-18 dated 20.06.2017 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Para A of Part A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited, Bangalore met today and the Meeting commenced at 7.45 AM and concluded at 8.15 AM and inter alia transacted the following business:
1.Allotment of 1,19,00,000 Equity Shares on preferential basis to Strategic Investor, Kuber Global Fund, a company incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius.

2.Allotment of 53,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis to certain Promoters.

3.Convening 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, Book closure and related matters.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.