you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 20, 2017 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cerebra Integrated Technologies' board meeting on June 22, 2017

This is to inform you that a company has received in-principle approval from the Stock Exchanges for the allotment of Shares and Warrants and accordingly a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, 22nd June, 2017.

This is to inform you that a company has received in-principle approval from the Stock Exchanges for the allotment of Shares and Warrants and accordingly a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, 22nd June, 2017 to inter alia transact the following business:

1.Allotment of 1,19,00,000 Equity Shares on preferential basis to Strategic Investor, Kuber Global Fund, a Company incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius.

2.Allotment of 53,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis to certain Promoters
Source : BSE

