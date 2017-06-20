Cerebra Integrated Technologies' board meeting on June 22, 2017

This is to inform you that a company has received in-principle approval from the Stock Exchanges for the allotment of Shares and Warrants and accordingly a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, 22nd June, 2017 to inter alia transact the following business:1.Allotment of 1,19,00,000 Equity Shares on preferential basis to Strategic Investor, Kuber Global Fund, a Company incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius.2.Allotment of 53,00,000 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares on preferential basis to certain PromotersSource : BSE