Aug 30, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cera Sanitaryware: Outcome of board meeting

We enclose herewith Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Extract of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2017 as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held today i.e. 30.08.2017.

In continuation to our letter No. CSL/2017-18/235 dated 16.08.2017 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose herewith Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Extract of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2017 as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective meetings held today i.e. 30.08.2017.

We also enclose herewith a copy of 'Limited Review Report' by Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2017.

Further, we have to inform you that H. V. Vasa & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, has been appointed as Internal Auditors of the company for the financial year 2017 – 18.

The meeting was concluded at 12:10 P.M.

We hope, you will find the above in order and take necessary action in the matter.
Source : BSE

