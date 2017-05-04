App
May 04, 2017 01:16 PM IST

Cera Sanitaryware: Outcome of board meeting

Cera Sanitaryware: Outcome of board meeting
In continuation to our letter No. CSL/2017-18/033 dated April 22, 2017; we enclose herewith the following:- 1 (a).Standalone as well as Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 as reviewed by Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 04.05.2017. (b).Extract of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 as reviewed by Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 04.05.2016. (c).Standalone as well as Consolidated Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31.03.2017. (d).Auditor's Report on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017. (e). Declaration by Executive Director regarding unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results by the Auditors. Further, we have to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today has: 1.Considered and Approved Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2017. 2.Recommended a dividend of Rs. 12 (240 %) per fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 5/- each. The dividend, if approved by the members, will be dispatched / remitted within 30 days from the date of declaration. Company has approved a Dividend Distribution policy. 3.Re-appointed Shri. Vikram Somany as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 1st July, 2017, subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4.Recommended appointment of Shri N. M. Nagri & Co., Chartered Accountant as statutory Auditors in place of H. V. Vasa & Co. to hold office from the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the F.Y. 2017 – 18 till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting of the F.Y. 2021 – 22. As per the provision of sec 139of the Companies Act, 2013, H. V. Vasa & Co., Chartered Accountants, are not eligible for further appointment. 5.Decided to schedule Annual General Meeting on July 27, 2017 and book closure from 12.07.2017 to 19.07.2017 (both days inclusive). The meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m and concluded at 1:00 p.m. We hope, you will find the above in order and take further necessary actions.Source : BSE

