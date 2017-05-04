Cera Sanitaryware recommends dividend

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 04, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 12 (240%) per fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 5/ each. The dividend, if approved by the members, will be dispatched / remitted within 30 days from the date of declaration. Company has approved a Dividend Distribution policy.Source : BSE