May 04, 2017 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cera Sanitaryware recommends dividend

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 04, 2017, has recommended a dividend of Rs 12 (240 percent) per fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 5/ each.

