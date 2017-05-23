App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 23, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Plyboard: Outcome of board meeting

Declaration of Dividend Further to our letter of 8th May, 2017, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, 23rd May, 2017 recommended Dividend at Re 1 (exclusive of Corporate Dividend Tax) per equity share of face value Re. 1/- each.

Century Plyboard: Outcome of board meeting
Declaration of Dividend Further to our letter of 8th May, 2017, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, 23rd May, 2017 recommended Dividend @ Re. 1 (Rupee One) (exclusive of Corporate Dividend Tax) per equity share of face value Re. 1/- each. Payment of dividend through RTGS/ NECS/ Dividend Warrants/ Demand Drafts as the case may be shall be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The meeting commenced at 12.30 pm and concluded at 1:30 p.m. This is for your information and needful action.Source : BSE

