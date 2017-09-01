CenturyPlyboard: Outcome of AGM

Proceedings of the 36th Annual General MeetingIn terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith summary of the proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1st September, 2017 at 11:00 A.M at Satyajit Ray Auditorium, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, 9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata- 700071.This is for your information and record.Source : BSE