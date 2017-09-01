CenturyPlyboard appoints Vijay Chhibber as an independent director

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations,2015,we hereby inform you that the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held today,1st September, 2017, have inter alia approved the following:1. Appointment of Sri Vijay Chhibber as an Independent Director of the Company for a term up to 31st January, 2020.2. Appointment of Sri Debanjan Mandal as an Independent Director of the Company for a term up to 31st July, 2020.3. Appointment of Sri Sunil Mitra as an Independent Director of the Company for a term up to 31st July, 2020.4. Appointment of Smt. Nikita Bansal as an Executive Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. 1st February, 2017 up to 31st January, 2020.5. Re-appointment of Sri Hari Prasad Agarwal as Vice-Chairman and Executive Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. 1st June, 2017 up to 31st May, 2017.6. Re-appointment of Sri Hari Prasad Agarwal and Sri Prem Kumar Bhajanka, who retire by rotation, as directors of the Company.Source : BSE