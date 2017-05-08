App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Plyboard to consider dividend

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, to consider the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Century Plyboard to consider dividend
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

2. Dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17.

Further, as per the Company's ‘Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders’, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors, designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives on and from May 16, 2017 and would re-open on May 26, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.