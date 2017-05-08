Century Plyboard to consider dividend

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.2. Dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17.Further, as per the Company's ‘Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders’, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors, designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives on and from May 16, 2017 and would re-open on May 26, 2017.Source : BSE