Century Plyboards' board meeting on May 23, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at at Hotel The Lalit Great Eastern, 1-3, Old Court House Street, Kolkata 700069 on Tuesday, the 23rd May, 2017 at 12.30 P.M., inter alia to consider the following- 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 2. Dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17 Further, as per the Company's ‘Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders', the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors, designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives on and from 16th May, 2017 and would re-open on 26th May, 2017.Source : BSE