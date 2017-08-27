App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 24, 2017 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Prot's board meeting on August 28, 2017
With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited (formerly Century 21st Portfolio Limited) will be held on Monday, 28.08.2017 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the company to consider the following:

1. Un - Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017
2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2017
3. Date of Annual General Meeting for the year 2016-17
4. Notice, Board's Report for the year 2016-17
5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

