Century Extrusions' board meeting on December 12, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, interalia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un -Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017Source : BSE