Century Extr: Outcome of board meeting

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 25, 2017 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 25st day of May, 2017 has approved the Standalone Audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2017 and Statement of Profit & Loss for the period ended 31st March, 2017.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 25st day of May, 2017 has:



1.Approved the Standalone Audited Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2017 and Statement of Profit & Loss for the period ended 31st March, 2017.



2.Approved the appointment of new Statutory Auditor - M/s A.K. Meharia & Associates, (Firm Registration No. 324666E) as a statutory auditor of the company in place of retiring auditor ALPS & Co



3.Approved the appointment of New Internal Auditor - M/S Chhaparia & Associates as an Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.



4.Approved convening of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company on Thursday, August 10, 2017.



5.Fixed Thursday, August 03, 2017 to Wednesday, August 09, 2017 as Book Closure Date for the Purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company.





